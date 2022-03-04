Sanjay Leela Bhansali explains why Alia Bhatt and NOT Deepika Padukone was his perfect Gangubai Kathiawadi

has worked with both his favorite actresses and . But when you ask him who is his favorite he cannot pick one. In an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, he was asked a fan question about his perspective for both his heroines Alia and Deepika. To which he said, " They are different people. They have different approaches, they have different heights. They have different voices, they have different body language. They have a different approach to cinema. All that put together… Deepika is a beautiful girl, a wonderful actor. For me, Alia is a very beautiful girl, again a wonderful actor. But if I have to do then I will have to have Deepika, and if I’m doing Gangubai, I will have to have Alia play it. So, each one has the power that they exude when they find a role that suits them, and you cannot give the wrong role to the wrong actor." Indeed no one but the director knows which actor will play his story well. Also Read - Project K: Nag Ashwin reaches out to Anand Mahindra asking for his collaboration on Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer film

He further added, " Not that in the same breath I can say that Alia could not have played Mastani or Deepika could not have played Gangu. But I feel what casting I've done, keeping their essence, is the right casting. So, what Alia did for this role, only Alia could have done. And what Deepika did in those roles only Deepika could have done." Alai Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi was released last week in the shares ad it receive a mixed response from the audiences. Many were hailing Alia's performance while others thought she is miscast. while our reviewer called Alia Bhatt the perfect Gangubai Kathiawadi and her career-best performance. Alia gave her sweat and blood to get into the skin of Gangubai. It was Alia's dream to be Bhansali's heroine.