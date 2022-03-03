Sanjay Leela Bhansali OPENS UP on working with Salman Khan again; 'He has changed...'

and shared a great bond over the years. But sometimes equations change and if you accept it, you evolve in life. And seems like Bhansali has accepted his changed equation with the superstar. In an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, SLB was asked about his plans on working with the Antim star once again. Answering the question, he said, "Salman is a very dear friend, and I wanted to work with him after Padmaavat. I put my best feet forward to make it happen. For whatever reasons, it didn't turn out. We all change as people. So he has changed; in his mind, I have changed." When asked if they will collaborate again, he left it on Salman and said, "I have utmost regard and respect for the person who did for me, who did for me, and who stood by in Saawariya. So he (Salman) has been a very very important part of who I am today and I will always respect him for it. The ball is in his court to decide if he wants to work with me, and if it's god willing inshallah agar hona hai to hoga (it'll happen if it's supposed to happen)." Well, indeed the fans can't wait for the duo to create magic on screen once again. Till date Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is one of the best films of Salman Khan. Also Read - Salman Khan congratulates Bigg Boss 15 runner-up Pratik Sehajpal for his new music video; here's how the latter reacted

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest release is Gangubai Kathiawadi and it has been receiving a mixed response. While many are calling it a masterpiece, the rest aren't convinced with Alai Bhatt as Gangubai and calling her a miscast. Bhansali is all praises for the actress, and he even revealed that when she was 9 she had come to audition for Black, but he saved her for something big, and finally, Gangubai Kathiawadi happened.