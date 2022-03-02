Sanjay Leela Bhansali REVEALS Alia Bhatt did an audition with Ranbir Kapoor when she was 9 for THIS film

Well, they say matches are made in heaven and such incidents make us believe it's true. Alia Bhatt has always openly expressed her LOVE for . She has admitted to being a fangirl of this young superstar. And today she is going to marry him soon, it's indeed a dream come true for Ali Bhatt. But did you know that before starting her acting career had auditioned for 's film when she was 9 along with Ranbir Kapoor? Yes! Here is the story from the ace filmmaker himself. In an interview, SLB revealed that when Alia was 9 she came along with her mother Soni Razdon to do an audition for a child artists role in Black, he said, " I saw a very, very powerful person walking into my house when she was 9-years-old. This kid (Alia Bhatt) walked in with her mother and her eyes reached out to me. She had come to audition for Black for the small girl's role. I told the casting director not her. I want to save her for a film. There is something very special about her". Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali recalls strange incident from the sets of Alia Bhatt starrer; says 'all actors became quiet...'

He added, " She kept looking at me and I kept looking at her. (I thought) there's some karmic connection I have with this girl." Recalling the Black audition, SLB revealed that Ali did an audition with Ranbir Kapoor who was assisting the director for the same film. " I told her to dance to Dola Re Dola. I wanted to see how much of a heroine she had in her. She came out with flying colours. I made her sit next to Ranbir, who was assisting me on Black at the time". He further added that he directed Alia to then lean on Ranbir's shoulders to click a few pictures. SLB said, " (I told them) let's take some pictures, put your head on his shoulders. She said no, she was feeling shy." Further adding, "I'm talking to Soni (Razdan) and suddenly I see her head go on to Ranbir's shoulder. And I have that picture of the two of them which I sent her last birthday. It was a little copy saved somewhere, stored and scratched." Indeed they are born to be together. Agree?