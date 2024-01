Shah Rukh Khan who proved to be the box office king with his last three releases Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki was reportedly supposed to do Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah. Earlier Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt's names were finalised for this said film. But due to some creative clashes on the sets, Salman Khan reportedly walked out of the film. Later it was said that Gangubai Kathiawadi filmmaker had approached Shah Rukh Khan for the same role. But now the buzz as reported in Bollywood Hungama, Dunki star too has made an exit from the film. Also Read - When Shah Rukh Khan questioned Sania Mirza why did she marry Shoaib Malik; old video goes viral

The reports suggest in Bollywood Hungama that Shah Rukh Khan has politely walked out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah as he is right now looking to do something in a different space and Inshaallah is not the kind of film he wants to do right now. The report further states that Shah Rukh Khan immensely respects Sanjay Leela Bhansali and has insisted on coming up with a fresh idea and is ready to collaborate with him on something different.

Shah Rukh Khan is in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Inshallah?

But BollywoodLife has exclusively learned from the source that Inshallah is very much happening. The source close to the filmmaker reveals " Inshallah is the film that SLB will start working with next, and he is in talks with Shah Rukh Khan but nothing has been confirmed on that, and we can only wait for an official announcement".

Indeed if the news is true we cannot wait to see this dynamic duo actor and director working together.

Salman Khan walked about of Inshaallah due to creative differences, Interior designer Rubin told News 18, "Fortunately or unfortunately, the film didn’t make it to floors because of a showdown that happened, and Salman walked away from the sets. Salman and Bhansali didn’t want to do the film together. I spent a year pre-planning the set with Bhansali. We were in the USA for about three months scouting the location".

Reportedly Shah Rukh Khan has signed his next The King along with daughter Suhana Khan helmed by Sujoy Ghosh.

