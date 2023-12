Sanjeeda Shaikh is one of the most talked about actresses in the tinsel town. Lately, she made headlines due to her separation from her husband and actor Aamir Ali. And right now she is grabbing eyeballs due to her outfit from her vacation. Social media is one nasty place and celebrities be prepared for all the hate for posting about their personal life. And one such post of Sanjeeda has been grabbing eyeballs where the Heeramandi actress is getting shamed. Sanjeeda took to her Instagram account and shared her vacay pictures and the outfit of the diva raised a lot of eyebrows and brought her immense criticism. Also Read - The Trial: Aamir Ali was extremely hesitant to do steamy scenes in the show for this reason?

Sanjeeda Shaikh goes braless in these pictures of her vacation and stirs up the internet once again. There are extremely mean and nasty comments about the actresses which definitely reflects the harsh reality of social media. Sanjeeda Shaikh isn't trolled the first time for the choice of her outfit, but there have been several lances and the actress gives a damn about these faceless judgments.

Sanjeeda Shaikh is allegedly dating Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane. Both the actors maintain stoic silence on their alleged relationship. And reacting to the ongoing rumours Sanjeeda had once indirectly reacted saying that privacy is power. Sanjeeda who is divorced from Aamir Ali never really spoke about what went wrong and she only requested to respect their mutual decision. Both Aamir and Sanjeeda have a daughter named Ayra who stays with her mom.

The Ek Haseena Thi actress is right now living her life on terms and is enjoying her motherhood and often drops adorable pictures with her little daughter.