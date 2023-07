Sanjeeda Shaikh, who is popular for her amazing performances in various television shows, has been making headlines due to speculation surrounding her alleged relationship with actor Harshvardhan Rane. Pictures of the suo have been taking the internet by storm, causing quite a stir, fueling rumors about their romantic involvement. While Harshvardhan addressed the rumors, Sanjeeda remained silent. However, now she has responded to the dating speculations in a bold and captivating manner. Also Read - Nia Sharma to Shweta Tiwari: TV hotties flaunt their super bold avatars exuding oomph

Setting social media on fire

Amidst the ongoing dating reports, Sanjeeda Shaikh took to social media to set it ablaze with her stunning pictures and a powerful caption. On July 14, 2023, she shared a video post on her Instagram handle featuring a series of sizzling images. In the video, Sanjeeda showcases various captivating poses, exuding confidence in a stylish bralette and flared pants. She captioned the images as "Privacy is Power."

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda)

To provide context, the rumors about Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh's dating began circulating after their alleged vacation pictures together went viral. Finally, in an interview with News18, Harshvardhan addressed the rumors, expressing that they don't bother him and refuting the claims of a secret affair with Sanjeeda. Mentioning the fact that people can write about him, he said, "It does not bother me because it is the job of journalists to write and they also have a weekly deadline and daily quota or target of stories to submit. I see them as humans who are trying to do a job, just like my job is to be in films."

A proud single mother

Sanjeeda Shaikh is a proud single mother to her daughter, Ayra Ali. Previously, she tied the knot with actor Aamir Ali on March 2, 2012, and the couple welcomed their daughter through surrogacy. However, they encountered marital difficulties and filed for divorce in 2020. In 2021, Sanjeeda gained full custody of Ayra. She adeptly manages her work and personal life, always making sure to spend quality time with her beloved child.