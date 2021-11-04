Sanya Malhotra is Hrithik Roshan's new neighbour; buys new house in Juhu for ₹14.3 crore

Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra is having the best Diwali ever. Yes, the actress has the most special gift for herself. She has brought a new house in Juhu. Sanya's new house is located in the Bayview building on the Juhu-Versova Link Road. As per reports in Money Control, the apartment was owned by builder Samir Bhojwani and was transferred on Sanya's name on October 14, 2021. Sanya and her father Sunil Kumar Malhotra paid a stamp duty amount of ₹71.5 lakh and bought the apartment for ₹14.3 crores. Well, this is a huge amount. Interestingly, Hrithik Roshan bought two houses worth almost ₹100 crore last year in the same building and his apartments are 38,000 sq ft big with a 6,500 sq ft open-to-the-sky terrace, with access to 10 parking lot slots in the building. Also Read - Thugs of Hindostan, Mohejo Daro, Jaan-E-Mann and 7 other HYPED Bollywood movies that promised a box office blast but ended up as FUSKI BOMBS – view pics

This means Sanya Malhotra is Hrithik Roshan's new neighbour. It was in 2018 when Sanya Malhotra bought a luxurious flat in Mumbai. During that time, she spoke about it in an interview with a leading daily. She said, "This city (Mumbai) became my home. It’s safe, it calms me down and it fills me with a strange kind of independence. My family lives in Delhi and they visit often, but in the five years that I have been in Mumbai, this city has given me everything. I used to stay in a one-bedroom apartment before I bought this place and the sole purpose of moving into a bigger house was to have my family come over from Delhi and stay comfortably with me whenever they want to." Also Read - Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Shriya Saran-Andrei Koscheev and 8 other celeb couples who were caught locking lips in public – view pics

"At first, I was skeptical about it, considering the finances, but my father convinced me that I should invest in my own house rather than renting out a place. I want to spend as much time as I can with my parents and now that I own a bigger space, I can literally steal my mother and keep her with me for months, "she added. Also Read - Before Sooryavanshi and Annaatthe - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and more Top stars' Diwali releases that shattered box office records