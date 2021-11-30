Actress Sanya Malhotra has got a lot of love for her work in the movie, Meenakshi Sundareshwar. It was a modern day romantic drama set in South India. It dealt with the tribulations of a long-distance relationship. Now, actress Sanya Malhotra has revealed that she was indeed in a relationship for four long years. It seems her affair ended in 2020. Sanya Malhotra revealed that she began dating him from the time she was in Delhi. The actress did not give out any details of her former beau but said that she had to cope with the pain of a break-up all alone. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Ayushmann Khurrana turns into Money Heist's Professor, Sushmita Sen calls herself 'lockdown specialist' after Aarya 2 and more

The actress said that she did not wallow in grief but instead used that time to work on her self. She said that it "inspired" her to self-reflect and work on her own personality. Sanya Malhotra said that popular culture in India does not promote the concept of self-love. She said that love means running behind someone and only prioritizing that person. Sanya Malhotra said that her break-up was painful and it took her time to get over it. On the brighter side, she has become the proud owner of a home that is costing more than Rs 14 crore. The actress is winning hearts with her acting.

Sanya Malhotra made her debut with Dangal. The movie established her as a great performer. Sanya has a film Love Hostel coming up. It also stars Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol. She is also a part of Atlee's movie. Her film, Pagglait also got immense love from the critics.