Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were rumoured to be dating when they were shooting and promoting their film, Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali. The rumours about their relationship were so wild that every day there would be something or other that would make both Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan a big trend. They were massively shipped together are SarTik. After there came reports of their breakup and SarTik fans got divided. Both Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan didn't directly confirm their relationship and breakup but did give out some hints. And now, the former flames were seen chatting at the OTT Play Awards 2022 night event. The video of Sara and Kartik are going viral. Also Read - Ganesh Visarjan 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, Rupali Ganguly and more stars who sought Lalbaugcha Raja blessings for a successful year

Entertainment News: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan chat animatedly

Whenever asked about their relationship, Sara and Kartik would have vague reactions and it just fueled the rumours and gossipmongers. But when they reconnected earlier this year at another awards night, both Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were quite cordial. And now, as they were spotted at the OTT Play Awards last evening, their animated conversation has yet again set the tongues wagging. A video of Sara and Kartik chatting and smiling with each other is going viral online. The two even sat together and as per reports talked with each other for a long time. Check out the video and the reactions below: Also Read - Sara Ali Khan trolled and called Deepika Padukone's 'kamwali' for her simple attire; Ranveer Singh compared to Abhijit Bichukale as they attend Ganpati celebrations

Woaw ?#sartik please patch up karlo and dating again ❤️ — AB (@AnnaBamang) September 10, 2022

Fans need to stop fighting #SaraAliKhan and #KartikAaryan are cordial with each other so support and love whom you want and you can ship them as costar or friends but as couple it's embarrassing? — diksha (@Dikshyaa_R) September 10, 2022

They have moved on fans need to move on too it's awkward for them and their partner too the main reason for this fandom war is coz of shipping them as couple nothing else#SaraAliKhan #KartikAaryan — Anusha Khan (@anusha_k22) September 10, 2022

Ya kasa hua ?

Ya meri ankhon ka dhoka too nhi ?#SaraAliKhan #KartikAaryan https://t.co/KlbM4z0BUA — Shamariya Khan (@KhanShamariya) September 10, 2022

Kartik and Sara win big at the OTT Play Awards 2022

It was a big night for Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan as they both won an award each. Kartik picked up the Best Actor Male - Popular (Film) trophy for his performance in Dhamaka, Sara bagged the Breakthrough Performance of the Year Female trophy for her acting chops in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. Also Read - Aashiqui 3: Not Jennifer Winget, Shraddha Kapoor or any other actress, but THIS actor wants to romance Kartik Aaryan

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan has grabbed headlines for reportedly dating Indian cricketer Shubman Gill.