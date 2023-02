Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill are supposed to be one of the rumoured couples of B-Town. The rumors gained momentum after the two were seen dining together. Shubman Gill said in a chat show that he was indeed friends with the Bollywood beauty. The cricketer is the toast of the nation. He made 126 runs not out with a mere 63 balls in the third T20 match against New Zealand. It was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Now, a netizen has shared a picture which is one of Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill from the airport. Take a look at the alleged pic... Also Read - Shubman Gill smashes 100 in T20 Vs New Zealand; netizens notice Sachin Tendulkar in the audience and say; 'Ab Toh Rishta Pakka Samajh Hi Lo'

The pic looks like one from the airport. A person asked it was Dimple Ahuja. But the netizen said it was not an edited pic and the girl was indeed Sara Ali Khan. Shubman Gill was also linked to Sonam Bajwa after he came on her show. But the lady said that he was not dating her, and it was hilarious. She said that Shubman Gill himself hinted at his relationship while he was on the show. Sara Ali Khan also has strong links to cricket. Her grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was one of the India's cricketing legends.

Well, the pic is an old one. A source close to the actress told us that she is very much in Mumbai. Contrary to the reports, she did not go to Ahmedabad nor did she attend the match where Shubman Gill played.

Sara Ali Khan's brother Ibrahim also played a lot of cricket in his younger days. The actress has been linked to Kartik Aaryan and late Sushant Singh Rajput in the past. Sara Ali Khan was also rumored to be seeing Jahan Handa who is a filmmaker. The actress has a number of projects lined up. The biggest one is Ae Watan Mere Watan where she plays the fearless Usha Mehta. It is coming on Amazon Prime Video.