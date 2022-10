Well, like they say there is no smoke without fire. Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill are back in News and this time there are strong reports that the alleged lovebirds were spotted exiting a hotel together in Delhi. Earlier one viral video of them on a dinner date created a huge buzz about their secret affair. Earlier Shubman Gill was reportedly dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar and after the news surfaced of the Indian cricketer dating Sara Ali Khan, a lot of memes were created on the same due to the girls having the same name. Also Read - Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and more Bollywood star kids who are ultimate water babies [View Pics]

As the reports claim that Sara and Shubman were spotted leaving a hotel in Delhi, this video of Sara clicking selfies with every fan on a Delhi flight is also going viral that claims she was sitting beside Shubman on the same flight, we wonder what's brewing between these two young lads. Only if this is true, we cannot wait for them to walk together hand in hand. Also Read - Mili: Janhvi Kapoor is slowly and surely proving to be the most versatile actress; here are the cues other star kids can take

Watch the video of Sara Ali Khan clicking selfies with every fan on a Delhi flight and later sitting besides Shubman Gill

While Sara had earlier made headlines due to her relationship with late actor who was her first co-star. Reports also claimed that they were quite serious about each other and the reason behind their breakup is still unknown. Coming back to Sara and Shubman, well we can say there is no smoke without fire.