Sara Ali Khan is one of the most talked about star kids we have in Bollywood. The actress keeps the attention of the masses for one reason or another and guess what, she's at it again. We all know what a goofball Sara Ali Khan is. She is quite active on social media and loves putting Shero-Shayari in the captions of her post. She also keeps sharing amazing and hot pictures and videos online from her vacations. And the Coolie No 1 beauty is currently chilling in the UK. And a video from her UK vacation is going viral and how! It has been given a Besharam Rang from Pathaan twist as well. Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's economy class flight gets judged by netizens? Here's a look at celebs who faced social media scrutiny for bizarre reasons

Sara Ali Khan dips in the pool in a red bikini

Sara Ali Khan has been an inspiration given her transformation journey. And now that the actress has achieved an amazing physique, well, it's time to flaunt, right? Sara has been taking the internet by storm with her style statement, poolside pictures, bikini pics and videos and more. And while she is on a trip to the United Kingdom, Sara did just that. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Do celebrity treat their staff right; here's the truth

Except, the video was given a Besaharam Rang twist by the actress' fans. Both Sara Ali Khan and Pathaan are currently making headlines in the Entertainment News every other day. And the clip of Sara enjoying her pool time in a red hot bikini has left everyone feeling hot! Deepika Padukone, who features in Besharam Rang alongside Shah Rukh Khan, would be in awe if she comes across the video. Also Read - Sara Tendulkar launches customised planners for 2023; sky-high price shocks netizens [Read Reactions]

Watch Sara Ali Khan X Besharam Rang video here:

Sara Ali Khan work front and about Pathaan

Sara Ali Khan has a couple of films in her kitty. She has Luka Chuppi 2 with Vicky Kaushal. The actress recently announced Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur. It is said that Sara also has The Immortals of Ashwatthama to name a few. Talking about Pathaan, the Besharam Rang song has been embroiled in controversy. The Deepika, SRK and John Abraham starrer movie is releasing on 25th January 2022.