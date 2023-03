Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are among the two most popular names of Bollywood. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Kedarnath while Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor too made her debut in the same year with Dhadak. The ladies are often pitted against each other and are said to be competitors. However, Janhvi and Sara have proved that there is nothing but healthy competition between the two and are really good friends in real-life. They even appeared on Koffee With Karan together. However, recently, Sara Ali Khan disagreed with one of the statements made by Janhvi Kapoor. Also Read - It's Awkward! Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and more celebs' funny pictures that are hilarious AF

DISAGREES with

In a latest interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sara Ali Khan was asked about a statement made by Janhvi Kapoor over respect. The Dhadak actress had once said that she has received a lot of opportunities to grow in career but she is yet to get respect. Over this, Sara Ali Khan disagreed with her. She said that she feels that she does not feel that she is under-respected. She said that she considers people accepting her for who she is as a sign of respect. She said, "I think for me if you accept me for who I am, that's the biggest sign of respect and I think, touchwood, I got that very early in my career." She tried to explain Janhvi Kapoor's statement and said that the Gunjan Saxena actress may have meant to say that they have to prove themselves as actors.

Sara Ali Khan's upcoming venture

Sara Ali Khan's upcoming venture

Sara Ali Khan is currently busy promoting Gaslight that also stars and . The film releases on Disney+Hotstar on March 31. The trailer has left many intrigued and fans are looking forward to it. The film falls under horror genre and we will see a wheel-chair bond Sara Ali Khan facing her fears. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.