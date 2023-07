Sara Ali Khan gave herself a much-needed break. The actress, who is an ardent traveller, carved out some time for a trip to the mountains. Now that she has returned from her vacation, Sara has been treating us with various glimpses of her getaway. Pictures of the actress enjoying herself in the hilly terrains of Sonmarg are already giving us some major vacation goals. In a latest update, Sara has shared a snippet of her spiritual journey to Amarnath cave. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan opens up on being trolled for her personal beliefs as her latest glimpses from Amarnath Yatra go viral

Sara Ali Khan in Amarnath cave

Sara Ali Khan documented her spiritual journey to the Amarnath cave, popularly known as the Amarnath Yatra, on Instagram. In the video, she is decked up in a comfortable green co-ord set, and a white cap. Sara offered us some breathtaking views of the Himalayan range and the rocky terrain. She walked through the rugged path and also interacted with the devotees on her way. The video also showcased several snippets of the temple, Sara Ali Khan ringing the temple bells, and showing off her radiant smile. In the caption, she wrote, “Jai Baba Barfani.” The song Namo Namo from her film Kedarnath was embedded in the background of the video. For the unversed, Kedarnath marked Sara Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut. She shared the screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput. Also Read - Dharmendra, Rishi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan; check out the strict and friendly dads of Bollywood

Fans react to Sara Ali Khan’s video

Reacting to Sara Ali Khan’s video, one of the users wrote, “The way she jumps to touch the bell like a small kid, stole my heart.” Also Read - Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress Sara Ali Khan reveals if she and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan discuss work on dinner table [Exclusive]

Trending Now

Another person said, “she is a daughter of interfaith and I like the fact that she respects both equally and is not biased, she is blessed. It's not easy to mentally balance between 2 faiths. In Islam yes we only believe in Allah and no one. But as conflicting as it is, the fact that she has faith just pure faith and she is committed thats the main thing..”

“She is following both of her father and mother's religion with respect. True human and Indian,” read a comment.

Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming projects

Sara Ali Khan was recently seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, co-starring Vicky Kaushal. The film enjoyed a successful run at the box office, minting over Rs. 86 crores. Moving ahead, Sara Ali Khan has a bunch of projects in the pipeline. She will be next seen in Metro In Dino, alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta among others. Sara also has Prime Video’s Ae Mere Watan as well as Murder Mubarak with Arjun Kapoor in her kitty.