Something is definitely very special about this pairing; ever since reports of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan reuniting for Aashiqui 3 came out, fans have been enthralled and are waiting for the official announcement. Sara Ali Khan, who has been an ardent fan and follower of Kartik Aaryan for quite some time now, spoke about being offered the film opposite him in Aashiqui 4; without hitting the bush round and round, Sara straight up mentioned that she would love to work with Kartik once again but yet she hasn't been offered the film.

While talking to Bollywood Hungama, the Gaslight actress was asked about the constant speculation that she was doing Aashiqui 3 opposite Kartik, to which she said," I haven't been offered Aashiqui 3 as yet but I would love to. If I am offered the film then yes, sure". Kartik and Sara have been the most beloved pairing, and their chemistry created fireworks on day one at the box office on the day of the release of their first film together, Love Aaj Kal 2. Their chemistry was bang on, but the film failed to create an impact, and it was director Imtiaz Ali who failed to create the magic.

While now we wonder if the makers will listen to Sara's wish and cast them together again. There was a buzz about them dating each other, and it was who confirmed that they were in a relationship on his interaction with India Today while promoting the seventh season of Koffee with Karan, and if Kate and they were even clicked together in another city, and fans wondered if they reconciled. Kartik and Sara have a crazy fan following, and there is a hastag for their names together, which is #Sartik. The fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of this lovely couple.