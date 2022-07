The Russo Brothers are in India to promote their film The Gray Man starring Tamil star and now they are in early talks with the and owned Excel Entertainment for a project. As a sweet gesture for the Russo Brothers, Ritesh has hosted a party in Mumbai which saw many Bollywood celebrities coming under one roof to join them for a celebration. However, what caught everyone's eye was and Dhanush's awkward chemistry when they arrived at the venue. Also Read - After Dhanush, The Gray Man directors Russo Brothers want to produce a film with RRR director SS Rajamouli

As Sara and Dhanush were greeted by the shutterbugs, Sara was seen getting clingy with her Atrangi Re co-star. She was seen holding Dhanush's arm all the time and standing close to him while posing for the paparazzi. Netizens couldn't tolerate the way Sara behaved with Dhanush. While some slammed Sara for her 'over excitement', some blamed her for Dhanush's divorce with his ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya, Hansika Motwani-Simbu and more: 5 ex-couples of Tollywood and their current equation

"She is the reason for his divorce," one Instagram user commented while another user recalled that Dhanush's divorce happened after they worked together in Atrangi Re. "Kya chep aurat h yar yeh. Dhanush ki body language samaj nahi aayi kya? Nahi touch krna usko tereko," another user commented. Also Read - From being biased towards Janhvi Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan to the alleged drugs party, 5 times Karan Johar had to clarify his controversial stance

In January this year, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa chose to end their 18-year-long marriage and went public with the announcement that they were parting ways. The decision of the couple, who have two sons, Yatra and Linga, came as a bolt from the blue to the film industry. Their respective families have been trying to convince them to stay together.