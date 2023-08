Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur walked the ramp together last night, and fans are extremely disappointed with the lack of chemistry between them. They are strongly criticising Sara for her walk and are calling her fake. Sara looked absolutely gorgeous in an ivory white lehenga, while Aditya too matched it with a sherwani. They both looked stunning, but one thing that was missing between them was the chemistry. Sara's walk grabbed all the eyeballs, and she received a minus from the netizens and viewers who witnessed her walk on social media. Also Read - Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan exude royalty on the ramp, but netizens miss Ananya Panday [View Pics]

Watch the video of Sara Alia Khan being called fake for her ramp walk along with Aditya Roy Kapur and the lack of chemistry between the couple leaves the fans disappointed.

One user wrote, "Sara ka walk bilkul fake lag ra hai...baby ye traditional dress hai na ki koi ultramode glamour dress ki apko itne sharp or tough look Dene pde". Another user commented, "Aditya should have walked alone.. that would have been good". One more user said, " Whenever she walks the ramp every time overacting". " She's trying so hard.. looks so obvious", the user slammed her for trying too hard. Social media is a scary place and such criticism indeed can leave the person affected.

As Sara makes an entry at the ramp, her walk changes, and she is seen making a lot of effort to have that straight face and walk like models, but Sara fails to impress with her walk, which is called fakeness. Sara is a brilliant actress, and she has proved her mettle in every film. Talking about walking the ramp, she aced it, and we loved her, as she is not a model but an actress and did an outstanding job. While the chemistry between Sara and Aditya couldn't have been better.

As Aditya walked the ramp with Sara, fans missed Ananya Panday and their fiery chemistry. They made heads turn with their presence as they walked the ramp together for Manish Malhotra, and fans screamed WOW.