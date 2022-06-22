As Sara Ali Khan continue to grab eyeballs with her stylish fashion sense be it for chic events or gym sessions or just casual strolls; the actress seems to be enjoying the best days of her life, finding herself in a relaxed space both professionally and personally. That doesn't stop trolls from not minding their own business and spreading vitriol though for the most inconsequential, innocuous of things. Sara Ali Khan doesn't seem to care two hoots about indulging these wastes of space. Instead, she's slaying it like a boss with her appearances both on screen and off it, and we're certain that this latest episode, where she's being trolled for a mere handbag, won't bother her in the least. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya: As Shakti Arora gets set to romance Shraddha Arya; here's a look at his best onscreen pairings from Radhika Madan to Drashti Dhami

Sara Ali Khan gets needlessly trolled for her handbag

Sara Ali Khan recently got papped as she arrived for her workout session, looking cute as a button in salmon pink gym shorts, a white crop top and trendy spectacles. It's her handbag though that got social media buzzing and needlessly in a negative way at that. As soon as the video of Sara Ali Khan in her gym avatar found its way online, uncalled for jibes surfaced, with reactions ranging from “Ye sab khaali bag hi leke kyun ghumte rehte he,” and “Aisa jhola hum log sabji lene ke liye use karte or waha fashion main use hota,” to “Oh god there’s nothing inside that bag,” “Bag is empty like her”, “Bag looks empty just for show off.” Check out the video for yourself below, followed by the comments underneath to see how uncalled for they were... Also Read - It's expensive! Samantha Ruth Prabhu's casual airport look is insanely costly; check the price

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Not that you need our advice, Sara, but you keep doing you like a boss, just as you have till now.