Sara Ali Khan gets TROLLED for her 'empty' handbag; netizens say, 'Just for showoff; aise jhole mein hum sabji laate' [View Reactions]

Sara Ali Khan recently got papped as she arrived for her workout session, looking cute as a button in salmon pink gym shorts, a white crop top and trendy spectacles. Her handbag though got social media buzzing and needlessly in a negative way at that.