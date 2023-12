Dharmendra and Sharmila Tagore are celebrating their birthdays today. Sharmila Tagore clocks 79 years today. She would be 80 next year, can you believe it? Sharmila is celebrating her birthday with her whole family. That's right. The veteran actress is surrounded by all her loved ones on her special day. Sara Ali Khan, her granddaughter gave a glimpse of the same on her official Instagram handle.

Sara Ali Khan gives a glimpse of Sharmila Tagore's birthday

Sara Ali Khan took to her social media handle to share a family picture from Sharmila Tagore's birthday celebrations. The first picture includes Soha Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore, Sara, Innaya Naumi Kemmu, Jeh Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan posing for pictures. The second one features Sara and Ibrahim with Sharmila. The third one includes Kareena Kapoor Khan but it seems nobody is ready for a picture or it's a fake candid. The last slide shows Kareena and Kunal Kemmu singing the 'Baar baar din ye aaye' song.

Have a look at Sara Ali Khan's Instagram post for Sharmila Tagore here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Watch this video of Sara Ali Khan here:

During the recent Diwali celebrations, Sara Ali Khan shared pictures with family but Kareena Kapoor Khan was not in it. It led to speculations about whether everything was fine in the Pataudi household. Some thought that Sara deliberately left out Kareena from the pictures. However, these are just conjectures. Sara posted the picture and video today and it includes everyone. Also Read - Animal star Ranbir Kapoor to Kartik Aaryan: These stars confessed to having a crush on Bollywood celebs

When Sara Ali Khan picked out her favourites from Sharmila Tagore's filmography

Sara is often asked about her bond with her grandmother. The actress in an interview with ETimes recently, shared that she loves watching Aradhana. And when Mere Sapnon Ki Rani comes along she goes gaga over her dadi. She finds her superb, like a star. In Sara's opinion. Sharmila Tagore is the first star. It is unbelievable for her to look at Sharmila Tagore on screens who is her grandmother. "You know, it's weird. It is very strange. But, I mean, she's amazing. And I'm very lucky to have her in my life," Sara gushed.

On the work front, Sara has Metro In Dino, Ae Watan Mere Watan and Murder Mubarak to name a few.