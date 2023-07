The Pataudi siblings are pure brother and sister goals. Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were seen today at the airport. Sara Ali Khan wore a printed playsuit while her brother twinned in a shirt made of the same print. The actress carried a large yellow tote bag and two more bags which looked loaded with stuff. Netizens are teasing the actress wondering if she bulked bought tomatoes from some place where she found them cheap. Sara Ali Khan cannot control her laughter and Ibrahim Ali Khan also looked in a good mood. Take a look at the video.... Also Read - Sara Ali Khan opens up on the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke; says, 'It was unexpected...' [Exclusive]

Incidentally, Palak Tiwari was also seen at the airport at same time. Netizens are wondering if she had also joined the Pataudi siblings on their break. As we know, strong rumours suggest that Palak Tiwari is dating Ibrahim Ali Khan. The young debutante denied the same in an interview with Siddharth Kannan. But some alleged eyewitnesses said they had seen the rumoured couple at a Worli restaurant indulging in PDA. Palak Tiwari has said that they are friends but there is nothing romantic between them. But she said that Ibrahim Ali Khan is a good actor. He is soon going to debut with Dharma Productions film Sarzameen. Palak Tiwari said he is a Kadak actor. The two were also spotted at the birthday bash of Kunal Mehta. Also Read - Here's how Sara Ali Khan is preparing herself for film with Tiger Shroff [Exclusive]

Palak Tiwari made her debut with the Salman Khan film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She is the daughter of top TV star Shweta Tiwari. Palak has been a sensation ever since she made her Instagram debut. She has done a music video with Harrdy Sandhu as well. Ibrahim Ali Khan who has stepped into acting worked as an assistant director on the sets of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Also Read - Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress Sara Ali Khan on visiting temples and the trolling; 'Aapko achha lagega toh...'