Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan pose together after a long time; netizens call it, 'Awkward moment' [Watch]

Once there was a spark between and , but now it's done and dusted. The two were rumoured to be in a relationship when they were shooting for 2. When the movie tanked at the box office, they were never seen together. After a long time, Kartik and Sara came under same roof for an event wherein they posed together for photographs. However, netizens found their meeting quite awkward.

As the two came face-to-face on the red carpet, they exchanged pleasantries. When they tried to walk off, the shutterbugs insisted them to pose together. Kartik and Sara couldn't help but gave in to their demands. However, they maintained some distance between them. The awkwardness on their face was quite visible. While Sara wore a bold transparent thigh-high slit dress, Kartik looked dapper in a black suit.

"How awkwardly they are seeing each other," one netizen wrote. Another one commented, "Why @saraalikhan95 gives so much attitude??? To kartik Pls watch bhulaiya mam Then apko pata chalea @kartikaaryan ka stardom King." However, there were many shippers who were elated to see them together. "I knew they were always made for each other," one wrote while another followed, "Long waited for this oh my godddddd ????? my sartik."

Recently, the two came face to face for the time after their rumoured breakup. So when Kartik was asked about his link-up with Sara, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star gave a cryptic answer, which has again sparked speculations about their rumoured relationship.

"No, no. There was nothing promotional there. How do I explain this? No dear, I mean, we are humans as well. Not everything is promotional. This is all that I will say on this topic," Kartik told Navbharat Times during his recent interaction.

On the work front, Kartik is busy with the promotions of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is slated to release on 20th May 2022. The horror comedy also stars Tabu and in the lead roles. Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik will be seen in Freddy, Shehzada, and ’s next production venture. Meanwhile, Sara will be seen in Laxman Utekar’s next and Gaslight. The former stars as the male lead and the latter also stars in the lead role.