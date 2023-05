Sara Ali Khan's love for Mahadev is different, and she often expresses that through her social media. Sara made her debut with Kedarnath, and before the release of any of her films, she makes sure to visit the temple and offer her prayers. Right now, her video of offering prayers in Ujjain Mahakaal temple is going viral, while the netizens have drastic reactions to it. While many fans of the actress are in love with her and are calling her the perfect example of secularism, there are many who are slamming her for following Hindu religion and traditions despite being a Muslim. One user slammed Sara and wrote, "Allah in logo ko acchi taufeeq dein ameen". Another said, " Allah will give u punishment at the day of judgement". One user mentioned, " People like her never knows what the faith is? What does it mean? What is true. The only thing important for them is their fake career. They are not Hindu, nor Sikh nor Muslim. They are Mixed Achar". Also Read - Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Director reveals why he didn't rope in Katrina Kaif opposite Vicky Kaushal; says, 'laga nahi ki voh ek...'

Watch the video of Sara Ali Kahn offering prayers at Ujjain Mahakaal temple.

Sara has always been equal in worshipping both religions, as she is Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan's daughter, and she never cared about the judgements that she faced. Even now, the actress who is offering prayers ahead of her release, Zara Hatke, Zara Bachke not only visited the Mahakaal temple in Ujaain but also the feral temples, and it only proves that she respects every religion, and the trolls should stop trolling and respect her secularism.

Sara often wins hearts with her friendly nature, and this one aspect of her treating every religion equally is admirable. The girl is all set for her next release with Vicky Kaushal, and the trailer and songs from the film have been reviving spellbound responses.