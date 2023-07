Over the years, Goa has been a fave haunt of all celebs. Many Bollywood celebs have bought homes there. It seems the latest to join the list will be Sara Ali Khan. The actress did an interview with us where she spoke about the success of her latest film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The actress revealed in the course of the conversation that she was in Goa. It seems her mom and she are busy checking out homes in the state. Goa is home to many Bollywood celebs like Abhay Deol, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra. If Sara Ali Khan indeed buys a home, she will be the latest in the list. Also Read - Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress Sara Ali Khan on visiting temples and the trolling; 'Aapko achha lagega toh...'

Sara Ali Khan told us that she is exhausted looking at all the villas, holiday homes and properties in the state. Many developers in Goa offer a good value for money so people like to buy and invest there. Even top TV divas like Tejasswi Prakash and Jennifer Winget have homes in Goa. Sara Ali Khan also loves the state with its beaches, quaint homes and tranquil surroundings. Sara Ali Khan has a house in Juhu. The young actress has also inherited a four acre ancestral property in Delhi which belonged to the uncle of her mother, Amrita Singh. Also Read - Eid Al Adha 2023: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif and more actresses in white who look like Eid Ka Chand

Many celebs also buy homes in places like Goa which they even rent out for bed and breakfast and use for shooting. Sara Ali Khan has won a lot of love for her acting in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film was about a young couple which is looking for a home to call their own as they share their property with a number of relatives and extended family. Also Read - Stree 2 to Bhediya 2: Checkout interesting upcoming new films getting ready to release next year

Trending Now

Sara Ali Khan has an impressive line up of movies for 2024. The young actress is adored for her humble and relatable desi girl image. Her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan is also gearing up for a career in Bollywood.