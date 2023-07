Sara Ali Khan is the most cheerful actress in B Town among Gen Z and often manages to be in headlines, and right now once again, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress is going viral after she dropped the insight video of her Amarnath Yatra trip that shows her religious beliefs over Mahadev. Sara, who made her debut with Kedarnath, admits to having a connection with Lord Shiva, and hence she likes to seek Mahadev's blessings at every stage of her life. But there are times the actress is judged and faces criticism for her personal beliefs, but she chooses to ignore them. Also Read - Dharmendra, Rishi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan; check out the strict and friendly dads of Bollywood

In her latest interview with TOI, Sara Ali Khan got candid about her life and spoke about facing social media trolling when asked about the same, to which the actors said she is open for all sorts of criticism when it comes to her work and even tries to embibe a little feedback on the same, but she never lets the judgements on her personal life affect her and hence she chooses to ignore that.

" I hear everything, but listen to only what's constructive; if people don't like my work, that's a problem. So any inputs regarding my work I listen to, but comments made on my personal life and beliefs are always ignored by me."

Watch the video of Sara Ali Khan giving an insight details of her Amarnath Yatra; fans call her the divine soul.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Currently, Sara Ali Khan visited Amarnath Yatra and even shared an inside glimpse of her spiritual journey, leaving her fans impressed. Just a few weeks ago, the actress was massively trolled for visiting Hindu temples despite being a Muslim, and in fact, Sara too addressed the question of being trolled, saying that people can have their judgements, but she will never stop going to any spiritual places if she has a calling.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan is enjoying the super success of her last release, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, along with her co-star Vicky Kaushal. The actress will be seen next in Ae Watan Mere Watan, which is based on the real-life story of a freedom fighter named Usha Mehta.