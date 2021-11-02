was of a tender age when her parents Saif Ali Khan and decided to end their marriage in 2004. However, Sara handled her parents' separation with utmost maturity and could see the bigger picture where two people could be happy as they live separately instead of being unhappy while staying together. Also Read - SAY WHAT! Saif Ali won't be able to give a penny from his Rs. 5000-crore property to sons Taimur Ali Khan or Jeh? Here's why

When Sara was asked if it was difficult to deal with her parents' divorce, she told Bazaar India, "I've always had the tendency to mature a bit faster than others my age. And even at the age of 9, I think I had the maturity to see that these two people living together in our home were not happy. And suddenly, they were much happier living in two new homes. For instance, my mom, who I don't think had laughed in 10 years, was suddenly happy, beautiful, and excited, like she deserves to be. Why would I be unhappy if I have two happy parents in two happy homes?"

"So no, I don't think that was difficult at all They're both infinitely happier and in a much more positive space today. I see my mom laughing and joking and being silly, which is something I have missed for so many years. It's a joyful relief to see her like this again," she added.

On Voot’s Feet Up With The Stars Season 3, Sara had said that she lives with her mother, who is her best friend and means everything to her. She has time and again spoken highly of her mother and how she contributed in her growth. “I have a father too who is always available on the phone, and I can meet him whenever I want. I don’t think they were happy together ultimately, so I guess to separate was the best decision to make at the time," she had said.

Sara also shares a good rapport with Saif’s second wife . They are often seen celebrating festivals together. She recently celebrated Eid with the family and shared a picture featuring Taimur and Jeh.

On the work front, Sara will be seen in Atrangi Re along with and . The film was supposed to release in February this year but got delayed due to Covid-19.