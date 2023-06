Sara Ali Khan recently visited Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain and offered prayers to Mahadev. She got strongly slammed for doing puja because she is a Muslim. The netizens trolled her for gaining publicity for doing this, while many people slammed her for always visiting Hindu temples. Sara Ali Khan, who is aware of all this negativity, was asked to react about the trolling for her recent visit at Mahakaleshwar temple ahead of her film release, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Sara was seen offering 'Jal' to 'Mahadev's ling' wearing a beautiful pink saree and a bindi like every Hindu girl does, and she has embodied all this from her mother, Amrita Singh. Also Read - When Salman Khan was slammed by Saroj Khan for saying he will never work with her and the reason was Aamir Khan

Watch the video of Sara Ali Khan strongly reacting to the trolls for her visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

#WATCH | Indore, Madhya Pradesh | When asked about internet trolling after her visit to Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, actress Sara Ali Khan says, "...I take my work very seriously. I work for people, for you. I would feel bad if you don't like my work but my personal beliefs are my… pic.twitter.com/ffXdurUCDY — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2023

Sara Ali Khan gives a damn about the trolling, and in her media interaction, when asked about it, she said that those who want to react in a certain way can, and trolls must be ignored. Talking about it in detail, she said," I take my work very seriously. I work for people—for you. I would feel bad if you didn't like my work, but my personal beliefs are my own. I will go to Ajmer Sharif with the same devotion with which I will go to Bangla Sahib or Mahakal. I will continue visiting. People can say whatever they want; I have no problem. You should like the energy of a place. I believe in energy".

Sara Ali Khan's next is with , and the film is all set to release tomorrow in theatres. Are you ready for Zara Hatke and Zara Bachke? Also Read - Katha Ankahee: Adnan Khan admits being unaware of Aditi Dev Sharma's talent at the outset; says, 'I might have...' [Exclusive]