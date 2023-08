Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood. The actress began her career in 2018. And she has been steadily winning hearts with each of her films. Her recent release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal completed about 200 days in cinema. Sara Ali recently walked the ramp for fashion designer duo Shantanu Nikhil with Aditya Roy Kapur. And now, she has made headlines for her statement about getting trolled for her temple visits. Also Read - Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Sara Ali Khan shares her excitement as film completes 2 months in theatres; has THIS to say [EXCLUSIVE]

Whatever Sara Ali Khan does or says becomes a statement

Well, while chatting with the magazine Vogue India, Sara Ali Khan talked about how she is unfazed with all the trolling and criticisms coming her way in her personal life. The actress has been laughed at and trolled for her chirpy-ness and her jokes and shero-shayaris. And she doesn't mind it, in fact, the portal shares that Sara will join you if she finds you laughing at such things. Sara Ali Khan says that it might be because she was a very large girl growing up, in a self-deprecating way. The actress adds that she learned that she does not need any validation from external factors and it also includes the way she looks. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan gets mocked for her ramp walk with Aditya Roy Kapur; netizens call her fake

Sara reveals that she grew up with some very inherent, innate qualities. And as they are very deeply rooted within her, she is unfazed by the opinions of people. She says she is the same girl who visited Columbia University to study Russian history. "I think having a strong sense of self and not defining myself by what people think of me is the only way to keep going," she adds. Also Read - Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan exude royalty on the ramp, but netizens miss Ananya Panday [View Pics]

Sara Ali Khan on criticisms

The actress is not unknown or unaffected by the trolling. She appreciates criticism when it comes to her work. She says that she works for the audience and if they don't like it, she understands that she needs to do better. However, when it comes to their trolling and criticism on a personal level, that is, be it her religious beliefs, her dressing sense or anything else. Her statement is going viral in entertainment news.

Sara is not looking to impress the masses; reveals she does not own a single designer wear

Sara Ali Khan does not want to impress people with her relatableness due to her non-star-like personality. Sara shares that in today's age, she finds it impossible to be like that and feels that it might not connect with people either. She is who she is and wears her honesty with more pride than any designer clothes. Sara shares she does own a single designer clothing. Sara knows that people judge her for her dressing sense, way of talking and mannerisms but she also knows and is happy because people love her and identify her for the same things.