Sara Ali Khan has expressed her feelings towards her late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, who died today, three years ago, and left the world numb with his loss. The actress took to her Instagram and remembered him by sharing their first trip to Kedarnath as she made her debut with the film of the same name opposite Sushant, helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, aka Gattu. These pictures will instantly make you kiss Sushant a lot and wish he would be here. Sharing the photos, Sara wrote,"On our way to Kedarnath for the first time. On my way to shoot for the first time. And I know neither is ever going to feel the same again. But somewhere between action, cut, sunrise, rivers, clouds, moonlight, Kedarnath, and Allah Hoo, I know you're there. Keep shining amongst your stars, from Kedarnath to Andromeda". Also Read - Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Vicky Kaushal,Sara Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and others snapped| Watch Video

Sara Ali Khan gets emotional as she immensely misses on her third death anniversary today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Not only Kedarnath but even Bollywood never be same again after Sushant Singh Rajput his absence will have be missed and how. Sara and Sushant were alleged to be in love with each other, and they came extremely close while shooting their first film, and the industry wallas weren't very positive about Sara dating Sushant claims reports; in fact, in one of her interactions even openly stated that she doesn't feel Sara should date her first co-star, and that is Sushant Singh Rajput. Bebo was massively trolled her this statement later. Also Read - Is Fatima Sana Shaikh Kartik Aaryan’s heroine in Aashiqui 3 helmed by Anurag Basu?

Kangana Ranaut too had lashed out at the industry and even Bebo for ridiculing Sushant after his death and spoke about her advise to Sara to not date her first hero." News of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara affair was all over the media, apparently they were even sharing a room during their outdoor, why these fancy Nepotism kids show dreams to vulnerable outsiders and then publicly dump them? No wonder he fell for a vulture post that". Also Read - When Saif Ali Khan opened up about being in an abusive marriage with Amrita Singh

Trending Now

In her another tweet Kangana mentioned, " I believe Sara must’ve loved him he wasn’t a fool to fall for a girl whose affection isn’t genuine but she must have been under pressure, what I shared with Hrithik was genuine at that point I still have no doubts about it why suddenly he became so hostile is still a mystery to me". Sara and Sushant were seen together in Kedarnath in 2018 and after two years the actor passed away.