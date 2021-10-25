The young-gen actress has garnered a huge fanbase across the country thanks to her acting chops and gorgeous looks. While the star is undoubtedly one of the most desirable women, in a recent interaction with Tinder India, she opened up about the dating advice, which is given to her by mother and veteran actress . Talking about it, Sara said, "I think the one thing that my friends and mom and most people around me keep saying is that continue being who you are. Don't just change who you are because you think that's what somebody else wants or you know that that's what somebody else wants. Like if being compassionate, caring, just the way you want is part of your DNA, by all means go for it. But if you have an opinion, silencing it for somebody else's sake is honestly long story short, not sustainable." Well, we can definitely say that Amrita's advice is relatable to all the current generation girls, who want to conquer the world and create their self-identity with hard work. Also Read - India Vs Pakistan: Twitter has a field day as Urvashi Rautela cheers for Rishabh Pant; WhatsApp blocking saga makes a return – read tweets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Atrangi Re along side and . The film is directed by , and Zero helmer Aanand L Rai. The film is co-written by his frequent collaborator . It was earlier scheduled to release on August 6 but got delayed due to the pandemic crisis of COVID 19. The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman. As per the reports, the makers might release the film on OTT platform. Also Read - From Rajinikanth's Annaatthe to Venkatesh-Varun Tej's F3: These south films are set to give a tough time to Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh's biggies at the box office