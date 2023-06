Sara Ali Khan is currently on cloud nine as her recent film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has received a good response from the audience. The film has done decently well at the box office and Sara and Vicky Kaushal's performances are being appreciated in the film. The stars are on their toes promoting the film even after it has made it to the theatres. From visiting Siddhivinayak temple to meeting the press, they are doing it all. And their candid interviews are also making to the headlines. In one of the recent interviews, Sara Ali Khan revealed whether she would follow her grandmother Sharmila Tagore's footsteps and marry a cricketer. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal proves to be a true gentleman by protecting Sara Ali Khan as they get mobbed during their temple visit [VIEW PICS]

Will marry a cricketer?

In an interview with India Today, Sara Ali Khan was asked whether she would consider marrying a cricketer to which she said that profession does not matter to her as long as her partner matches on mental and intellectual level. She, however, jokingly mentioned that she would not marry a doctor maybe because the person would run away. The actress was quoted saying, "But you know the truth is that jokes apart, you will need to match me on the mental and intellectual level. And if you can do that, I think it's great, wow but I think that would matter to me much, much more (than the profession)." She further also mentioned that she hasn't found her Mr Right as yet. With 'almost assurity' she mentioned that she has not met anyone so far with whom she would want to spend her life.

This comes amidst rumours of her alleged connection with cricketer Shubman Gill. There were rumours doing the rounds of gossip mills that there was something brewing between the two. It all started with a video of the two having dinner together went viral. Then everything was under scrunity. Latest rumours suggested that the two stars have unfollowed each other on social media. However, there has never been any sort of confirmation on any of this from either parties.

Check out Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill's viral video below:

Shubman gill date sara ali khan ko kar eha tha aur hum kisi aur hi sara ko lapet rhe the?#Shubmangill #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/oEAAXqXgOz — Arun Singh (@ArunTuThikHoGya) August 29, 2022

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan and 's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is in the theatres. Have you watched it yet?