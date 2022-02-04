Sara Ali Khan's social media videos are quite a craze. Well, the actress has a fun side. It seems she was asked by a fan about a prank she pulled off recently. Sara Ali Khan shared a video where we can see her pushing her staff member into the swimming pool. It is quite a push. The lady is completely caught unawares. It looks like they were shooting somewhere. In the video, Sara Ali Khan is seen in a hot lilac bikini. Fans did not like the video. They found it rather cruel. A person also pointed out that it looked cruel instead. Others trolled her for the skimpy swimsuit. Also Read - Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal won't take the Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif route; will announce wedding in grand style [EXCLUSIVE]

Below the video, people have commented that this is not funny. The other person wrote that it looked bad that Sara Ali Khan literally pushed the chest of the woman. Others asked if Sara Ali Khan would have found it funny if the same had been done to Sara Ali Khan. Others again started talking about her swimsuit pictures, which also create a sensation. Some days back, her video of taking a dip in the pool with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan got trolled.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan's last movie Atrangi Re is a hit on OTT. People praised her performance as Rinku in the film. Dhanush and Akshay Kumar were also part of the film. The actress wrapped up Luka Chuppi 2 with Vicky Kaushal in Indore. She also has other projects in the kitty. Sara Ali Khan is known to handle trolls like a pro.