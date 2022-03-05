Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan has turned 21 today and his elder sister Sara Ali Khan has wished her baby brother with the most hilarious post ever. She took to Instagram to share a video from their recent trip to Kashmir. The video was shot by their mother Amrita Singh who also joined the madness. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor and Kajol catch up on baby Jeh and Ajay Devgn’s smoking habit in this viral video
In the video, Amrita was seen introducing her 'bawre bachhe' Sara and Ibrahim who were seen performing gimmicks in a picturesque backdrop. Sara, who is currently shooting for the first schedule of her upcoming film Gaslight with Vikrant Massey in Rajkot, wrote, "Happiest 21st Birthday to my baby brother! Mommy is saying Namaste to my Darshaks and you both are celebrating without me today- so it’s major FOMO. I love you Iggy potter. Missing you so much today. Always stay crazy yet sorted, silly yet bright, annoying yet supportive and basically the best." Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill, Mouni Roy and more Top 5 viral pictures of your favourite celebs trending today
She shared another video from their Kashmir trip where Ibrahim was seen lip-syncing to his father Saif Ali Khan's song Aaj Din Chadheya from his hit film Love Aaj Kal. Also Read - Shibani Dandekar removes ‘Mrs Akhtar’ from her Instagram bio days after marrying Farhan Akhtar
Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to Instagram stories to wish Ibrahim in the most sweetest way possible by sharing his childhood picture with his father.
Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif were spotted in the city and it looked as if they were gearing up for Ibrahim's grand birthday celebration. While Kareena was looking ravishing in a red latex top and baggy jeans, Saif looked handsome in a pink T-shirt and jeans.
Ibrahim Ali Khan has stayed away from the showbiz, however, he recently made headlines when he was spotted on a dinner date with Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari. While Ibrahim was all smiles to the cameras, Palak tried to hide her face when the paparazzi started clicking their pictures.
