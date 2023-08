Sara Ali Khan is a fave of the paparazzi right from the start of her career. From her cute Namaste to casual small talk, they adore her. Yesterday, the actress came for the screening of a project. While we mostly see paparazzi on the red carpet, it looks like some attended the screening. They quickly began clicking her pics inside the cinema hall premises. Sara Ali Khan was with some friends and she told them to stop. It looks like she wanted to have some snacks with her group of friends. Netizens have come to the defense of the actress saying that paps need to understand their limits. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan and other stars who celebrate the festival with great fervour

Take a look at the video of Sara Ali Khan

We can see that she came for the event dressed in a white salwar kameez. Netizens spotted a Rudraksh necklace on her. As we know, she is just back from the pilgrimage of Amarnath Yatra. The pics won the hearts of many fans. Sara Ali Khan is seen just telling the paps to stop with pictures. Netizens said that media needs to understand that there is a limit. Some said that actors are also human and crave for some space away from the glare of the paps. Or maybe she was with non-celeb friends, and hence wanted to be extra careful. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan birthday special: 10 outfits that make the actress look like a complete desi diva

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Celebs taking a strong stand

Even Deepika Padukone scolded a media person for entering the backstage of a fashion event and clicking her pics. She said it was not done. In the past, actresses like Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt have also scolded the paps on their social media. It became extreme in their cases as people tried to zoom into their homes. It infuriated a number of fans. Also Read - Don 3: Ranveer Singh takes over from Shah Rukh Khan; Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and more - who will be his junglee billi?

Trending Now

Sara Ali Khan's slate of films

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal were part of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which was one of the clean hits of the year. It made over Rs 85 crores in the box office. She also has Ae Watan Mere Watan lined up. In the movie, she is playing the role of Usha Mehta, one of the unsung heroes of the Indian Independence Movement. It is a film of Dharma Productions.