Shubman Gill is one of the most talked-about cricketers right now. He has not just been winning hearts on the field but his personal life has also got everyone curious. It has been said that Shubman Gill is dating Sara Ali Khan. The rumours have been rife for a long long time. Their hushed-hushed meetings together set everyone talking. But now, it seems, they have called it quits. Reports have surfaced which state that Sara Ali Khan and Shubam Gill may have called off their alleged relationship.

Sara Ali Khan-Shubman Gill call it quits?

Entertainment News have been going wild with the speculations of Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill's alleged relationship for months. But Koimoi.com quotes a new portal saying that they have broken up. At the same time, there are rumours about Shubman Gill dating Sara Tendulkar. And it all led to confusion about whether Shubman is dating Sara Ali Khan or Sara Tendulkar. And, now amidst all these speculations, there are reports about Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill unfollowing each other. Koimoi states that a report in TellyChakkar says, Sara and Shubman have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Which is why the break-up rumours have surfaced. Well, fans of Shubhman, Sara Ali Khan and Sara Tendulkar are sure curious to know about it.

Shubman Gill's statement from Sonam Bajwa's show

Shubman Gill appeared on Sonam Banjwa's show, Dil Diyan Gallan a while ago. Sonam asked if he is dating Sara. Shubman answered "Maybe." It was not hinted which Sara the actress was asked, Sara Ali Khan or Sara Tendulkar. When prodded to reveal the truth, Shubman said that he is speaking the truth. He may or may not be dating Sara. Comments flooded asking Shubman to reveal which Sara they have been talking about.

Meanwhile, recently Shubman was trolled for posing on the roof of a car when he attended the Hindi trailer launch of Spider-Man. Shubman has lent his voice to the Hindi dubbed version of Spiderman. Elsewhere, GT vs MI, that is, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians is taking place as you read this. Shubman knocked a century in his innings. He scored 129 out of 60 balls. With a run rate of 215, Shubman hit 10 sixes and 7 fours. He was dropped before and it cost Mumbai Indians badly.