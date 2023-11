Karan Johar and Sara Ali Khan were present at the 54th International Film Festival of India where they showed the crowd a glimpse of Ae Watan Mere Watan. The filmmaker was also felicitated by Anurag Thakur. At the event, he spoke to the women in the audience. He said he was manifesting that all of them found green flag guys in their lives. Karan Johar said that he was manifesting it more than any one else. The filmmaker said that people who manifested marriage and relationships on his couch often found it in their lives. In the past, Karan Johar is said to have played a huge role in the love stories of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Also Read - Kartik-Sara, Ranbir-Deepika: When stars discussed their ex in public and made things awkward

Karan Johar said that people who came on Koffee With Karan and spoke about getting hitched had it happening in their lives. He said that he has a bit of a Punjabi aunty in him who wants to get people together. Johar said that the marriage of Sara Ali Khan is his next mission. He said he had a bit of a Sima Taparia in him. Sara Ali Khan said on the show that she would like to get hitched but keep her wedding a low-key one.

In fact, she would prefer it to be a secret. In the past, she has been linked to late Sushant Singh Rajput, Veer Pahariya, Kartik Aaryan and even Harshvardhan Kapoor. In fact, pictures of Sara Ali Khan with AD friend Jehan Handa and Manan Trambroo also sparked speculations on her dating life. When Sara Ali Khan has first come on Koffee with Karan with her dad, Saif Ali Khan he had listed down what he wants in his prospective son-in-law.

Sara Ali Khan is gearing up with her first historical period film with Ae Watan Mere Watan. It is on the life of Usha Mehta. The film is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment. They have not yet released the trailer. It seems they are targeting an Independence Day release for the film. Sima Taparia has become famous after the Netflix show Indian Matchmaking. The show gave audiences globally an insight into the concept of arranged marriages, which are very popular in India.