Apart from Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan is also going to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival this year. That is if reports are anything to go by. The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke film actress is making her Cannes debut! Just yesterday, Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal dropped the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer with much fanfare. And later in the night, Sara was seen rushing to the airport to fly out. The actress was in a good mood and in good spirits as well. She posed with her fans for selfies.

Sara Ali Khan was spotted at the airport flying for Cannes Film Festival

Cannes Film Festival is happening this week and various Indian celebrities are going to make an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, this year. And Sara Ali Khan is one of them too. The actress was seen rushing to board her flight. However, fans mobbed Sara for selfies. The actress happily obliged her fans with pictures. She posed and smiled for selfies while the fans kept mobbing her. Eventually, she had to break out and rush toward the entrance. Sara wore a leather jacket and denim and had a sling. She looked excited for her Cannes debut.

Watch the video of Sara Ali Khan getting mobbed as she heads to the French Riviera for her Cannes debut here:

Sara spot at airport ✈️#SaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/JAoRbe7FRd — Princess Ali Khan | ZHZB 2 June (@AdityaMurmur) May 15, 2023

Indian celebrities at Cannes this year

Cannes 2023 is going to be a sight for Bollywood celebrities. Anushka Sharma is making her debut like Sara Ali Khan. Vijay Varma and Andrea Kevichusa will also be attending the Cannes. Dolly Singh and Ruhee Dosani are also on the list of Indian representatives who will be gracing Cannes.

Sara Ali Khan upcoming movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

The actress grabbed headlines recently for the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch with Vicky Kaushal. An event was held in Mumbai's Juhu PVR. Sara plays Somya opposite Vicky Kaushal who plays Kapil in the movie. The film is based in Indore and talks about Kapil and Somya, a happily married couple having differences and then seeking a divorce. The quirky rom-com is directed by Mimi fame Laxman Utekar. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is releasing on 2nd June.