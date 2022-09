As Ganpati celebrations are on, Bollywood celebrities are busy visiting pandals and more to seek Bappa's blessings. Many stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kajol and others visited Lalbaug Cha Raja. Now, we have pictures of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh who visited the CM's residence to seek Bappa's blessings. Netizens being netizens, trolled the three celebrities left, right and centre for their attires. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone wore heavy festive outfits while Sara Ali Khan kept it simple in a yellow cotton salwar suit. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan; actors who owned their failures like true kings; set an example for fans that one cannot succeed everytime

Ranveer Singh wore a pink kurta with an embroidered Nehru jacket. Deepika Padukone chose to dress in a green velvet suit with a pink velvet dupatta. She teamed her look with pretty chandbaalis. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan chose to be completely simple. She wore a yellow salwar suit and no accessories. Hair tied up with middle partition. Their pictures are out and netizens are trolling Sara for dressing up so simply. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is being trolled as fans are comparing him to Bigg Boss fams Abhijit Bichukale. Netizens can get very nasty and mean at times! Check out their pictures and fan reactions below:

Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and their upcoming projects

On the work front, Ranveer Singh next has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He will be sharing the screen space with in this one. Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Pathaan. The actress has once again collaborated with for this project. Johan Abraham is also a part of it. Sara Ali Khan's next is Gaslight. The movie made by Laxman Utekar will have as the male lead.