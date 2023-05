Sara Ali Khan is facing massive criticism for her celebration after Shubman Gill got out early in the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titles final match. Sara and Shubman have been linked up for quite a while now, and the latest update about the alleged relationship is that they have parted ways and have been unfollowing each other on Instagram. This raised many eyebrows, and now this dancing video of Sara at the stadium after the CSK win and Shubman Gill's out is grabbing a lot of attention and only adding more volume to the rumours of their breakup. Also Read - Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 win: Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh and more Bollywood celebs celebrate MS Dhoni’s victory

While netizens are slamming Sara and are calling her unlucky for Shubman as he was out of the match within a few minutes, certain supporters of Shubman Gill are calling the actress panauti. Sara was present at the stadium along with her co-date to promote their next release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke together.

On user wrote, " #Sara came today to watch #ShubmanGill's Batting & he got out early ?#GTvCSK #IPL2023Final #MSDhoni". Another user mentioned, " Sara played panauti for him".

Gill ne " Sara " ka " Sara " mood kharab kar Diya..#SaraAliKhan played panauti for him. — RaiN (?️) (@Rainny_India) May 29, 2023

Sara and Shubman are spotted together many times at lunch and dinner dates, and this started the speculation about their relationship. And now it is claimed that Shubman is back with Sara Tendulkar and they are together; indeed, Shubman Gill's curious stories with Saras are never-ending. Shubman often grab headlines due to his alleged relationship with both the Sara's and many even took a dig at the cricketer after the news broke out that he broke up with Sara Tendulkar and hooked up with Sara Ali Khan. We wonder why is Shubman always attached with both the Sara's, all we can say there is no smoke without fire.

Might have not been the desired outcome but boy we gave everything we had. Heads held high we continue to live to fight another day?⚡️ pic.twitter.com/zJ5Cg6K2Ay — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) May 29, 2023

While Shubman Gill is NOT happy with their defeat wat is proud of reaching to the finales and eh took to Twitter and shared a motivated picture of the entire team.