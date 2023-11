Sara Ali Khan made headlines after she openly addressed her separation from Kartik Aaryan on Karan Johar's show, Koffee With Karan 8. There were lots of conjectures about Sara being unhappy with her breakup with Kartik, and in the last season, many claimed that she even took a dig at the Shehzada actor by calling him everyone's ex, and hence he is her ex. This season, Sara spoke about whether it is tough to be friends with your ex and revealed her bond with Kartik after a breakup. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar officially end feud with a grand war drama, announce release date

And now, on his birthday, just days ago, Sara took to her Instagram account and shared an adorable, unseen picture with Kartik Aaryan and wished him a good Thursday with lots of emojis. The fans are melting seeing them together in this throwback picture.



Kartik Aaryan expressed his disappointment over Sara Ali Khan speaking about their relationship in public.

Kartik Aaryan expressed his disappointment over Sara Ali Khan speaking about their relationship in public.

The actor was asked to react to Sara addressing their breakup, confirming they were in a relationship, and he reportedly said that one shouldn't speak about their personal moments in public. "Ek cheez mujhe lagti hai—relationship agar do logo ki hai toh dusre insaan ko bhi woh baatein nahi karni chahiye. Hum sab ko apni relationship ki respect karni chahiye. (One thing I believe is that if a relationship is between two people, the other person should not talk about it.) We should all respect our relationships."

He further added," I expect the same from my partner."It’s not good for someone to speak about the relationship. If things don’t work out... Par jab aap saath hote ho kisike toh, you don’t imagine it to be like that. You don’t imagine ki yeh khatam ho jayega. You should respect that time and that moment. You should respect yourself as well. Aap ke samne wala ek hee insaan ke baare mein woh soch raha hota hai, woh dono ke baare mein woh soch raha hota hai. When you talk about it, it’s not like the other person is only thinking about one person; they are thinking about both."

Kartik and Sara were both seen in Love Aaj Kal 2, that failed to impress at the box office. But fans loved their crackling chemistry on the big screen.