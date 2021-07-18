Sara Ali Khan's aunt Saba Pataudi BREAKS her vow within a week, treats us to adorable clicks of her niece and Ibrahim Ali Khan

There is no denying that Saif Ali Khan's younger sister Saba Ali Khan Pataudi has the best collection of family photographs. She is generous enough to share them with fans. Today, she has shared some cute pics that will make your Sunday. We can see a baby Sara Ali Khan sitting on her lap. The actress is wearing a small white tee and denim shorts. The actress seems to be engrossed in a giant teddy bear that is beside her. Saba Ali Khan is also twinning in the sense that she too is in jeans and a tee. The lady wrote about how she was a proud aunt to her baby niece. She captioned it, "My HEART ...On my Lap...Her heart...on the teddy bear! My Jaan...My best moments..in my late teens(so not my best pic )... Spending time with my niece n nephew...in Bombay. Visits from Delhi." Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! 5 pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif and others that will tickle your funny bone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

She has also posted a picture of Ibrahim Ali Khan where she called Iggy Potter. Though the pic is really cute, she said she would share a cuter one soon. Fans love how Saba Pataudi shares her love for her family with fans. The caption read, "The original... Is REAL. (Had to repost). Archived the other post. Loved alllll your wonderful comments. But just couldn't take the fake app touch up..;) my baby is cuter !! I'll share another ...new one soon." Also Read - Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted at Karan Johar's office! Is the star kid all set for his Bollywood debut?

These pics have come a week after she was upset with her fan clubs for watermarking pics shared by her and passing them off as their own. It had really upset Saba. She wrote on her Instagram stories, "Very bad form to use my original photograph and use as another account. I won't share Sara's baby pictures in the future. I demand a retraction." Also Read - Suhana Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Babil Khan and more – Are you ready for the next generations of Khans? – view pics

