Sara Ali Khan's description of first meeting with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's new baby raises our excitement to see his cute face

Saif Ali Khan and welcomed their second baby boy in the month of February. While all fans are excited to see the cute face of the little munchkin, recently described her first meeting with him, which is adorable beyond words. Talking to News 18, the actress said, "He looked at me and smiled at me and I just melted. He is just a ball of cuteness. My running joke with my father is that he’s had a child in every decade of his life- in his 20s, 30s, 40s, and now he is in his 50s. He is really very lucky to enjoy four different avatars of fatherhood (laughs). This child is going to bring even more joy and excitement to my father and Kareena’s life and I couldn’t be happier for them." Also Read - Priyanka Chopra’s alleged linkups that rocked the industry and shocked fans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Announcing the arrival of the baby, Saif Ali Khan had released a statement in February, which reads, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support." Also Read - Akshay Kumar meets BSF jawaans in J&K's Bandipora; shares humbling experience through pics

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Atrangi Re, which also features and in pivotal roles. The film is directed by , and Zero helmer Aanand L Rai. The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman and will hit the screens on August 6. So, are you excited for this venture? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life. Also Read - The End: Producer Vikram Malhotra shares an exciting update about Akshay Kumar's OTT debut