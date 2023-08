Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular young stars in Bollywood. The actor recently delivered a superhit at the box office with Laxman Utekar’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and has been witnessing a surge in her popularity ever since. The actor is often lauded by social media users for being kind and warm towards her fans and is loved for her down-to-earth nature. Recently, a video of Sara’s encounter with a strange fan went on viral social media, where a woman can be seen touching the Simmba star inappropriately. This triggered a discussion on social media platforms, with fans wondering if the woman performed some kind of ‘black magic’ on Sara. Also Read - Jawan actress Nayanthara to Sara Ali Khan; times when Karan Johar got nasty with celebrities

Fan touches Sara Ali Khan inappropriately at the airport in viral video

In a video going viral on social media, Sara Ali Khan can be seen donning a white salwar suit as she arrived at the Mumbai airport. While the actor was exiting the airport, she was surrounded by several fans who came to shake hands and click selfies with the star. One woman came to Sara and shook hands with her. But what caught the eye of the social media users was how the woman touched Sara inappropriately, which left the actor in a state of shock momentarily.

Several users commented on the video and reacted to the awkward fan encounter. One user wrote, "This was really creepy! I hope there's better security for these celebs after seeing this. The way the lady turned back was soooo scary and creepy. She was definitely upset that her plan didn't work." Another comment read, "Someone in Instagram comments section said that she took Sara's hair for some black magic kinda stuff." "It looks like she was trying to out something on her face with her thumb. So creepy. This is why some celebs refuse to go near fans," wrote another user in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Sara will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Ae Watan Mere Watan and Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino. The actor recently completed the shooting for Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak.