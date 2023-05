is once again in the news. It is being reported that the actress' rumoured ex-boyfriend Veer Pahariya is gearing up for his Bollywood debut. He is the brother of Shikhar Pahariya. In the past, he was said to be dating Sara Ali Khan. A few pictures of the two also floated around on social media. The movie Sky Force is a period drama set in the 1960s and 1970s. is super excited for this film, and has dedicated full four months for the filming. Veer Pahariya felt it would be the perfect launchpad for him in the Hindi film industry. Also Read - Cannes 2023: After lehenga, Sara Ali Khan stuns in a heart-patterned Moschino dress in black; gets mixed reactions

Veer Pahariya is the son of Sanjay Pahariya and Smruati Shinde. He is the grandson of former Maharashtra CM Sushil Kumar Shinde. The couple got separated soon after the birth of their children. Sanjay Pahariya had said that divorce was granted in an improper manner. Veer Pahariya was always interested in acting. He has taken formal training in the same. On the other hand, his elder brother Shikhar Pahariya is an investment banker from London. The two brothers have opened businesses together. Their father Sanjay Pahariya is a well-known businessman. Sara Ali Khan had said that Veer Pahariya was the only boy who did not break her heart. Way back, he was described as a super sensitive guy. Also Read - Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan goes all desi in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation for her debut; fans come out in support as she gets mocked for wearing lehenga

The movie will be directed by Abhishek Kapur and Sandeep Kelwani. The former has worked as an assistant director with names like , Amar Kaushik, Raj & DK and Laxman Utekar. On the other hand, the latter has writing credits on many movies like Runway 34 and Bholaa. Sky Force should go on floors in some months. Veer Pahariya is quite close to . is dating his brother, Shikhar. They had been friends for a long time. Also Read - Cannes 2023: Esha Gupta marks her debut at the opening ceremony wearing a dangerously high slit gown; outfit details revealed

Trending Now

In the past, it was said that Veer Pahariya was dating Tasheen Rahimtoolah. It could one of the high profile debuts in the industry given his lineage. Nothing has been revealed officially so far. He is good friends with Janhvi Kapoor too.