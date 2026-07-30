Sara Arjun no longer part of Rohit Saraf's Heer Ranjha? Fresh CASTING twist goes viral

Rohit Saraf's much-awaited romantic drama Heer Ranjha is reportedly set to begin filming in September. While earlier reports linked Dhurandhar actress Sara Arjun to the project, fresh buzz suggests something else entirely, Read further to know what's going on.

Sara Arjun no longer part of Rohit Saraf's Heer Ranjha? Fresh CASTING twist goes viral

Rohit Saraf is all set to star in the upcoming romantic drama, Heer Ranjha. There’s already been a major change even before filming started. Earlier, people expected Dhurandhar actress Sara Arjun to play the female lead opposite Rohit, but that’s not happening. It looks like the filmmakers are now looking for a new face to star alongside him. According to Variety India, the team plans to start shooting in the first week of September. Sajid Ali will direct the movie, and Imtiaz Ali wrote the script. Ektaa Kapoor is backing the project, and the story draws inspiration from the classic legend of Heer and Ranjha.

They made the official announcement on Valentine’s Day this year, which sparked a lot of buzz. Fans are definitely excited to see Rohit Saraf step into another love story.

What happened with Sara Arjun?

Earlier in the year, reports swirled that she’d signed on for the film after wrapping up Dhurandhar but casting director Mukesh Chhabra shut those rumors down fast. He took to X (formerly Twitter) and said Sara hasn’t met anyone or signed anything yet, and when she does, he’ll be the one to announce it. Basically, he called the news “only rumours.” Now, with the latest update, it sounds like the team is planning to cast a newcomer opposite Rohit. There’s still no official word on who that will be.

Heer Ranjha marks Sajid Ali’s return to romance after Laila Majnu. That film didn’t exactly light up the box office when it first came out, but it slowly picked up a cult following, especially after a successful re-release last year. People actually took notice the second time around. Building on that renewed interest, Sajid Ali decided to take on Heer Ranjha, with Imtiaz Ali handling the screenplay (he apparently finished it before he moved on to his own movie, Main Vaapas Aaunga). With pre-production in full swing and the cast still taking shape, Heer Ranjha is shaping up as one of the most anticipated romantic films in the works right now.

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