Sara Tendulkar is a vivid follower of the India team. No matter whether India wins or loses, she is the biggest cheerleader of the team, and the star cricketer's daughter proved this. After the India team lost the World Cup against Australia, she shared the special message of the entire team and fans of cricket. Sara Tendulkar took to her Instagram story and cheered for the best team, India, and congratulated Australia for its sixth victory.

Sara Tendulkar reacts to India losing the World Cup against Australia.

Sara's statement reads," Congratulations to Australia on their sixth World Cup win. On the most important day of the biggest stage, they played better cricket. Hard luck Team India, just one bad day in an otherwise sterling tournament can be heartbreaking. I can imagine the agony of the players, fans, and well-wishers and what they must be going through. Losses are a part of the sport, but let us remember that this unit gave their all for us throughout the tournament.".

Shubman Gill cannot get over the loss.

Shubman Gill had the worst day among all the cricketers playing on ground against Australia in the World Cup. Shubman could only score 7 runs, and he is extremely disappointed. Shubman took to his Instagram account and shared his grief over losing to Australia. Shubman says the pain is still there. "Been almost 16 hours but still hurts like it did last night. Sometimes giving your everything isn’t enough. We fell short of our ultimate goal but every step in this journey has been a testament to our team's spirit and dedication. To our incredible fans, your unwavering support in our highs and lows means the world to us. This isn't the end, it’s not over until we win. Jai Hind"

Indeed, the loss is beyond belief. But well played, team. Until next time.