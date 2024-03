Sara Tendulkar made one mesmerizing appearance at the pre-wedding soiree of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The young lady wore a deep red lehenga with diamonds at the do. As we know, Sachin Tendulkar is a part of the Mumbai Indians family. He is very close to the Ambani parivaar. Now, Sara Tendulkar has shared some pics on her Instagram handle. In one of them we can see her posing with her pet dog. It looks like it is a Chow Chow. The sight of the fur baby has brought happiness to everyone who ships Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill. Also Read - Sara Tendulkar’s radiant glow is unmissable as she makes an appearance at the airport after breaking the internet with her Valentine’s Day post

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill rumoured to be lovebirds

As we know the two are rumoured to be love birds. They were seen together at an event some time back. Sara Tendulkar is also good friends with his sister Shahneel Gill. Reports of the two being close are doing the rounds since lockdown. Sara Tendulkar was in the stands cheering his every achievement during the World Cup 2023. Their fans are always looking at connecting the dots. Shubman Gill was linked to Sara Ali Khan as well. But the actress has denied that she is dating him. Also Read - After Sara Tendulkar’s Valentine’s Day post; her leaked chats with Shubman Gill resurface on the internet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Tendulkar (@saratendulkar)

Netizens are happy to see pics where Shubman Gill can be seen with a similar dog. Sachin Tendulkar had gone with his family to Kashmir. Crazy shippers even speculated that he had gone with the family. Shubman Gill is good friends with Agni Dev Chopra who is also a good friend of Sara Tendulkar and her brother Arjun. Also Read - Sara Tendulkar blushes as she is snapped with rumoured BF Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel Gill [Watch]

Arjun Tendulkar is a player for the Mumbai Indians. Shubman Gill will be playing for the Gujarat team this IPL 2024. Netizens have reacted with amusement to the post.