Sara Tendulkar is one of the hottest sensations on social media. The actress has become one of the victims of the DeepFake technology. There are some accounts on X (formerly Twitter) which is posting pics of the young lady. In a note on her Insta stories, she wrote that this is disconcerting that people are misusing technology for such purposes. She said she does not have an account on the social media platform. There is an account in her name, which has a number of followers as well. It is quite popular with parody accounts on X. Sara Tendulkar said that entertainment should never come at the expense of truth. She said that she hoped X took action and suspended those accounts in her name. Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of Sachin Tendulkar is in the news for her alleged affair with ace Indian player Shubman Gill. Now, reports suggest that she is actually dating a young Indian entrepreneur, Khushpreet Singh.

The young lady has over five million followers on Instagram. Sachin Tendulkar's daughter has been making news for her alleged closeness to Shubman Gill. Sara Tendulkar who has finished her medical studies from the UK is a hit on social media. There are so many reels of Shubman Gill and her on Instagram and other platforms. The use of AI has led to many DeepFake videos of celebrities. There was one made on Rashmika Mandanna which went viral on social media. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan called it out saying that such impersonation could be legally accountable. The actress wrote to the Cyber Cell saying that she wanted action behind those making such videos. Netizens feel that AI and DeepFake could be used to do financial fraud which could be detrimental for innocent citizens.

Sara Tendulkar said the DeepFake of hers were far from reality. It is sad that female celebs are the victims of the technology. Katrina Kaif's DeepFake pics also went viral on social media. They were of the towel scene of Tiger 3. The technology has targeted people from the entertainment industry. From the West, Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson have become victims of DeepFake horror. Sara Tendulkar also wrote a note for the Indian cricket team after their loss in the World Cup 2023. India lost to Australia after a stellar run in the series. Sara Tendulkar the elder child of Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar was also linked to young heartthrob Kartik Aaryan in the past. We hope that right authorities take strong action against such impersonation.