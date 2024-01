Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar has been grabbing headlines due to the ongoing dating rumors with cricketer Shubman Gill. Earlier, the speculations gained a lot of eyeballs as netizens got confused with Sara Ali Khan. On Koffee With Karan 8, Sara Ali Khan denied dating rumors with Shubman and said that people have got the wrong Sara. But, recently Sara was spotted with Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel Gill amid her dating rumours. BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Palak Tiwari, Janhvi Kapoor and other Bollywood stars kids stun in ethnic looks

On Sunday, the paps captured Sara and Shahneel together enjoying a late-night outing in the same car. Sara looked classy in a black outfit, while Shahneel wore a grey top. The two got snapped together and Sara was spotted blushing. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor unfollows Sara Tendulkar over Shikhar Pahariya, a look at celebs who fell for the same man

Watch Sara Tendulkar and Shahneel Gill's video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Well, this recent outing video has yet again ignited curiosity among fans about Sara's relationship with Shubman. Fans are often seen teasing Shubman with Sara's name while he is on the field. Recently, Virat Kohli jumped and asked people to call Shubman with his name as he pointed out his name written at the back of his jersey.

Well, neither Sara nor Shubman have confirmed their relationship as of now. Time will tell, whether this friendship will turn into something more. Will they take their relationship to the next level?