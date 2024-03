Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had their pre-wedding over the weekend. Bollywood, business personalities, industrialists, political figures, international artists, and who not were seen at the grand pre-wedding organised by Nita Ambani. Pictures and videos have been shared on social media in the last couple of days and it is continuing. Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar have shared snaps from the event online. Shubman Gill fans have been waiting for them it seems.

Sara Tendulkar shares snaps from Anant, Radhika's pre-wedding

Sara Tendulkar took to her social media handle and shared a snap of her mom, Anjali Tendulkar and Rani Mukerji from the pre-wedding. Sara played the instrumental of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as they are Anjali and Tina in the frame. While her mom's name is Anjali, Rani played Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She captioned the post saying, "Stunning Anjali and Tina," with a heart-eyes emoticon. The ladies truly look stunning.

Just a couple of minutes ago, Sara Tendulkar dropped some snaps from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding. Sara is seen in a red lehenga and choli. She has shared some solo snaps and some pics with her friends. Sara is wearing Nikita Gujral couture and Tyaani jewellery. She looks gorgeous.

Shubman Gill's fans comment on Sara's post

For many months now, rumours about Sara Tendulkar dating Shubman Gill have been going wild. It is said that they are dating each other but neither of them has spoken about it. Sara and Shubman's Instagram posts had first sparked the rumours. Sachin Tendulkar's camaraderie with the young cricketer only added fuel to the dating rumours. Shubman Gill's fans keep commenting on Sara's posts. There is one constant statement or phrase that goes "Humari Bhabhi Kaisi Ho," And Sara's Instagram post is flooded with these comments too.

Taking about her Instagram posts, Sara dropped Diljit Dosanjh's videos in her Instagram stories. The Punjabi musician performed at the Sangeet of Anant and Radhika. The 'concert' of Diljit has received much love from everyone.