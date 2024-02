Sara Tendulkar is one of the hottest Internet sensations of India. Sachin Tendulkar's talented and gorgeous daughter has captured the imagination of the Indian public. From her posts in lovely ethnic outfits to presence in cricket matches, Sara Tendulkar has saara world wrapped around her little finger. The lady has also been in the news for her alleged relationship with Shubman Gill. It is rumoured that the two are dating since some time now. While none of them have said anything about it, fans love to ship them together. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Sara Tendulkar has dropped some stunning pics in a red dress. Also Read - Shoaib Malik to Ravindra Jadeja: Shocking revelations from cricketers' personal lives that grabbed massive attention

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Sara Tendulkar looks ravishing in red dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Tendulkar (@saratendulkar)

The lady wore a body-hugging red dress with diamond earrings. She left her hair open in waves. Sara Tendulkar sported dewy makeup and left her hair open in waves. She captioned the pic that it was Valentine's Day. Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill fans are loving the pics. They left GIFS of the cricketer under the pics as well as comments like 'Aaj Ka Din Shub Hua'. Also Read - Nora Fatehi to Rashmika Mandanna: Indian celebrities who have been victims of deepfake videos

Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill a hot couple of Indian cricket

Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill were spotted together some time back. The fact that she was seen with his sister Shahneel Gill some days back reignited hopes that they are going strong. Fans also remembered their old posts on Valentine's Day. Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill have many fan pages dedicated to them. The pretty lady was present during World Cup 2023 to cheer for the Indian team and him. Sara Tendulkar has surely sets hearts on fire with this stunning Valentine's Day look. Also Read - Sara Tendulkar blushes as she is snapped with rumoured BF Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel Gill [Watch]